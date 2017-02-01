Mobile
Site
‘Raees’ crosses Rs1 billion mark

The film also becomes actor Shah Rukh Khan’s 7th movie to enter the club

Image Credit: Supplied
Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'
Tabloid
 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees has become 2017’s first entry into the Rs1 billion (Dh54.15 million) in India, makers have said.

Raees collected Rs1.091 billion in India in seven days since its release on January 25 along with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

According to a statement issued on behalf of Raees makers, its overseas figures stand at $9.2 million (Dh33.78 million), with some screens and territories yet to report.

After becoming the film to collect highest revenues on the Republic Day holiday, Raees also becomes Khan’s 7th film to enter Rs1 billion club.

“The latest reports also inform that the film has smashed the box office record in Singapore by collecting $226,000, which is touted to be the highest ever weekend for any Bollywood film in this market,” the statement read.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, the film features Khan as a bootlegger in a story set against the backdrop of liquor prohibition in Gujarat.

