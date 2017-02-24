Priyanka Chopra wishes birthday to, praises Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Priyanka Chopra wishes birthday to, praises Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The actress, who has worked with the Bollywood filmmaker on two films, said he makes an artiste out her every time they work together

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actress Priyanka Chopra is all praises for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who turned 54 on Friday.

The actress has worked with the filmmaker in Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela.

“Happy birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali...You truly make an artiste out of me every time we work together. Here’s to many more years of your magic,” Chopra tweeted on Friday.

Currently, Bhansali is busy filming Padmavati, which was in the line of fire last month. Activists of the Karni Sena damaged some cameras and other equipment on the film’s set in January in Jaipur, as they opposed what they called was distortion of historical facts in the film regarding Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGNDeepika Padukone
Priyanka Chopra
follow this tag on MGNPriyanka Chopra

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGN
Priyanka Chopra
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Freddy Daruwala on his model to actor journey

Leisure Gallery

Carnival kicks off in Brazil

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free