Priyanka Chopra wishes birthday to, praises Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Actress Priyanka Chopra is all praises for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who turned 54 on Friday.

The actress has worked with the filmmaker in Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela.

“Happy birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali...You truly make an artiste out of me every time we work together. Here’s to many more years of your magic,” Chopra tweeted on Friday.

Currently, Bhansali is busy filming Padmavati, which was in the line of fire last month. Activists of the Karni Sena damaged some cameras and other equipment on the film’s set in January in Jaipur, as they opposed what they called was distortion of historical facts in the film regarding Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.