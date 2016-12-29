Mobile
Priyanka Chopra to celebrate New Year in Goa

The ‘Quantico’ star is also looking forward to keeping her 2017 resolutions

Image Credit: AP
Actress Priyanka Chopra
Tabloid
 

Priyanka Chopra is set to ring in the New Year in Goa with her family and friends.

The 34-year-old star, who has been busy filming season two of her TV show Quantico in New York, says she is looking forward to spending quality time with her loved ones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“My plan for New Year’s Eve is to hang out with my friends and family. I’m going to be in Goa, India, because I have a home there. So I intend to be awake into the wee hours of the night,” said Chopra.

“I usually don’t make New Year’s resolutions because I end up breaking them by the third of January. But this year I decided I’m going to get a lot healthier.

“I’ve always been dependent on my metabolism for my body and my weight, but I want to quit coffee, I want to sleep well, I want to be able to go to the gym. Those are my resolutions — I’m pretty sure I won’t be able to keep up with them but I’m going to try,” she added.

Chopra will next be seen in the role of antagonist Victoria Leeds in the Baywatch movie, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

The actress, whose last Bollywood outing was Jai Gangaajal, also plans to do at least two Hindi films in the coming year.

