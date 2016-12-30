Priyanka Chopra takes mannequin challenge with her India team
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is in India at the moment, took up the mannequin challenge.
On Wednesday, Chopra shared a video on her Twitter page of a one-minute long video with her team.
In the video, each of them is doing their own thing, fussing around the actress.
“Freezing this moment forever. This is just a part of my India team...can’t believe I got them to stop working for 1 minute! See you in the new year! Respect work, team love.”
Chopra is currently working on the second season of the American TV show Quantico and will next be seen in the Hollywood film Baywatch which also stars actors Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.
Earlier, she had said she will be ringing in the new year at Goa.