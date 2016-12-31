Priyanka Chopra is down to earth, mum says

Actor Priyanka Chopra with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra during the inauguration of Lt. Col Dr. Ashok Chopra Marg, on the first death anniversary of Priyanka Chopra`s father, in Mumbai on 10 June, 2014. (Photo: IANS)

Actress Priyanka Chopra may be one of the biggest stars in India, but her mother says she is very down to earth in real life.

“She is very rooted. She draws her strength from her family and friends who are very supportive of her and she is also supportive of them. She is one of the most kind-hearted [people] you will ever meet,” Madhu Chopra said.

“I am very much proud of Priyanka and her achievements. There is so much hard work gone into it and the great part is she is getting recognised for her work.

“I think everyone puts in their best and... you just want to be recognised, be it by your peers, friends and people who matter to you. She stands solo, she is strong,” Madhu said.

Chopra, who made her US TV debut in Quantico, will soon make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch.

The actress is also busy promoting regional cinema under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures and Madhu is quite excited about their next home production, Sarvann, a Punjabi film.