Priyanka Chopra is Assam tourism ambassador

Guwahati: Actress Priyanka Chopra comes out after offering prayer at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

Bollywood actress and newly-appointed Assam’s tourism brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra on Saturday said that she would show the world how “awesome the state is”.

“I am fortunate that the government of Assam has appointed me as the tourism ambassador of the state and I will take the state, its people, food, wildlife, greenery, culture and food to the global stage and truly show the world how awesome Assam is,” said Chopra at an event in Guwahati, Assam.

“The true essence of Assam and the North East [region] is not appreciated fully in India and maybe even the world does not know much about it, but I am committed to present the Incredible part of Assam’s diversity and unity to the outside world in the right perspective,” she said.

“I may not have been born in Assam but I am an Indian and take incredible pride in my country. Assam is a part of India and I am as much a part of this state as any other part of the country As such, I can claim to be an Honorary Assamese,” the Padmashri awardee said.

Asked whether due to her busy schedule she can truly commitment to the cause, Chopra said that she has not ever let anyone down and takes her responsibility and commitments very seriously.

“My managers plan my schedules well and I have kept my commitments so far. I am committed to discover Assam and show my discovery to the world,” she added.

The actress, who had portrayed the protagonist in the Bollywood film Mary Kom, said that the North East is the crowning glory of the country and the seven sister states are its jewels.

Though each may have a different essence yet all are beautiful in their own way, she added.

“I have travelled with Mary to Manipur and had earlier come to Guwahati when my uncle was posted here and also after becoming Miss India for different fashion shows. The experience in Manipur and Assam are different but both have been beautiful,” the Bajirao Mastani actor said.

Chopra, who visited the Kamakhya Temple earlier in the day, said she was moved and inspired to be blessed by Ma Kamakhya, the temple deity, at the end of the year and was looking forward to experience the Brahmaputra, wildlife, trekking, mountaineering and rafting.