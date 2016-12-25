Priyanka Chopra is Assam tourism ambassador

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Priyanka Chopra is Assam tourism ambassador

The ‘Mary Kom’ actress said she is excited to present the state’s diversity and unity to the outside world

Image Credit: PTI
Guwahati: Actress Priyanka Chopra comes out after offering prayer at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress and newly-appointed Assam’s tourism brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra on Saturday said that she would show the world how “awesome the state is”.

“I am fortunate that the government of Assam has appointed me as the tourism ambassador of the state and I will take the state, its people, food, wildlife, greenery, culture and food to the global stage and truly show the world how awesome Assam is,” said Chopra at an event in Guwahati, Assam.

“The true essence of Assam and the North East [region] is not appreciated fully in India and maybe even the world does not know much about it, but I am committed to present the Incredible part of Assam’s diversity and unity to the outside world in the right perspective,” she said.

“I may not have been born in Assam but I am an Indian and take incredible pride in my country. Assam is a part of India and I am as much a part of this state as any other part of the country As such, I can claim to be an Honorary Assamese,” the Padmashri awardee said.

Asked whether due to her busy schedule she can truly commitment to the cause, Chopra said that she has not ever let anyone down and takes her responsibility and commitments very seriously.

“My managers plan my schedules well and I have kept my commitments so far. I am committed to discover Assam and show my discovery to the world,” she added.

The actress, who had portrayed the protagonist in the Bollywood film Mary Kom, said that the North East is the crowning glory of the country and the seven sister states are its jewels.

Though each may have a different essence yet all are beautiful in their own way, she added.

“I have travelled with Mary to Manipur and had earlier come to Guwahati when my uncle was posted here and also after becoming Miss India for different fashion shows. The experience in Manipur and Assam are different but both have been beautiful,” the Bajirao Mastani actor said.

Chopra, who visited the Kamakhya Temple earlier in the day, said she was moved and inspired to be blessed by Ma Kamakhya, the temple deity, at the end of the year and was looking forward to experience the Brahmaputra, wildlife, trekking, mountaineering and rafting.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Priyanka Chopra
follow this tag on MGNPriyanka Chopra

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Priyanka Chopra
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Bollywood break-ups of 2016

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees