Priyanka Chopra includes her father’s song in ‘Sarvann’
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has included a song sung by her father in Punjabi film Sarvann.
“My father Dr Ashok Chopra’s rendition of the famous shabad by Guru Gobind Singhji. Sarvann,” Chopra tweeted on Tuesday with a link to the track.
“One of my original reasons for making Sarvann. Can’t wait to share it with you all. Miss you dad,” she added.
Chopra said: “He had recorded the song and we meant to release it, but then he fell ill... It really feels like he’s next to me when I hear it.”
Her father, who was a retired doctor from the Indian Army, died in 2013 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Chopra has a tattoo saying “Daddy’s little girl” on her wrist.
In 2010, Chopra launched her father’s debut devotional music album Haal Mureedan Da Kehna.
Sarvann is the second production from Chopra’s home banner Purple Pebble Pictures. It features Amrinder Gill along with Ranjit Bawa and Simi Chahal. Directed by Karaan Guliani, it is a story of a young man returning to India to find his roots. The film releases in India on January 13.