Preity Zinta: My husband pushed me to return to films

Bollywood actress says she had decided to quit films after marrying American Gene Goodenough last year

Image Credit: PTI
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta performs at the 'Umang Mumbai Police Show 2017’ in Mumbai on Saturday evening. PTI Photo (PTI1_23_2017_000035B)
Tabloid
 

Lauded for her roles in films like Dil Se..., Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Salaam Namaste, Preity Zinta had decided not to continue her journey in the Hindi film industry after her marriage to Gene Goodenough last year. But the actress says her husband pushed her back into doing films. Zinta, who will be seen in Bhaiyyaji Superhitt said the toughest job in the world is to be a homemaker.

“Because you get no appreciation and you have to work 24x7 and you never get time off,” she said. “So people like us, who are professionals, we get that kind of gratitude from our work space. I think women in general are super women, because they always do two jobs. If they are married, they take care of home and on professional front they work.”

Zinta looked radiant as the showstopper for Assam-based designer Sanjukta Dutta’s label Mekhela Chador at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 in Mumbai on Thursday. She sported a black mekhla (a saree styled with two pieces of cloth), beautifully embroidered with red, orange and yellow threads and gold prints. Zinta wore minimal make-up and left her hair open with subtle beach curls.

“There is absolutely no pressure [about the film] because I’m not producing it,” said the actress about her forthcoming film. “I don’t have any stress. I think it’s okay. If you look at any actor in their entire career, whenever they have had their first production, they have all fallen flat because you go all over the place... which is fine because I’m still very proud of my film [Ishkq in Paris, which she produced].”

For her Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, which also stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is special because she has never played an “earthy character” before.

Talking about women-centric films being made in the country, she said: “I don’t think there are woman-centric films. I think there is a great story. If you look at my first film Kya Kehna, then you will say it was a woman-centric film. I don’t look at it like that,” she said. “I also feel that entertainment is fun, but it’s always good when a lot of people watch movies, they get very influenced by movies,” she said.

