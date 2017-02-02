Parineeti Chopra is a passionate singer: Sachin-Jigar

Mumbai:Actress Parineeti Chopra, winner of Inspiration Icon at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2016 at Taj Lands End, in Mumbai on July 27, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say actress Parineeti Chopra, who has sung a song for Meri Pyaari Bindu, is a passionate singer and if she continues to train, she can be the next singing sensation.

Chopra plays a singer in the film.

Chopra reportedly loved the track when she heard it for the first time. She rehearsed for almost two months and delivered the track in a three-hour session.

Sachin-Jigar said in a joint statement: “Parineeti is a passionate singer and brings so much of raw energy to the table as she’s always willing to learn and unlearn. We think she has one of the most experimental voices in the industry and if she continues to train she can be the next singing sensation.”

“The track was a difficult one and we couldn’t use too much technology to fine tune it, but we must say Parineeti has done full justice and it will be a superhit. Parineeti holds her notes like a professional singer,” they added.