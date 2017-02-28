Mobile
Pallavi Sharda on being an outsider in Bollywood

The actress, who appeared in the Oscar-nominated ‘Lion’, says she prefers doing small roles in international films than big ones in Bollywood

Image Credit: Supplied
Pallavi Sharda
Tabloid
 

Actress Pallavi Sharda says being an outsider, it is imperative to be aggressive about one’s work.

The actress had featured in a cameo in Karan Johar’s 2010 drama My Name is Khan, before making her debut in Dus Tola, opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

She was last seen in Academy-award nominated Lion and says doing the right film was important to her since she did not have “any advisers or mentors in the industry”.

“When you are from the outside, the journey oscillates between sheer optimism to downright fear very often. In the midst of all of this, it was important for me to keep my head on my shoulders and remain sane and happy as a human above all,” said Sharda.

“I have, therefore, always operated on the premise that work begets work. I am very pleased with the repertoire of films I have been part of, especially coming without a support system in the industry and in India generally.”

Sharda, who has appeared in Hindi films such as Besharam and Hawaizaada, feels that in the West, unlike Bollywood, the emphasis is more on content.

“The biggest takeaway in working on a film like Lion is that a story and a script is paramount. In Bollywood we are often encouraged to be part of films for reasons other than the story and the craftsmanship.

“It was amazing to work with a group of actors and technicians who put the film above individuality, and it shows in the product. It is a gut-wrenching story, beautifully woven for the screen by director Garth Davis,” said Sharda.

It is for this reason that the Australia-born Indian prefers doing a small role in international cinema could give an actor more recognition than commercial work in Bollywood.

“I agree that in international films it’s not the size or length of a role which counts, it is about being a part of a worthy project and contributing to the graph of the narrative as a whole.

“I have worked in a number of international projects including Lion — and have felt just as creatively satisfied in supporting roles as well as in lead roles,” she said.

