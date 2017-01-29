Mobile
‘Padmavati’ attack: Stars support Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Shahid Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap speak up against violence by right-wing group

Shahid Kapoor
Tabloid
 

Shahid Kapoor, who stars as Raja Ratan Singh in historic drama Padmavati, condemned the assault on the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“Very very sad. Words do fall short and feel too little to express feelings. Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me. We need to look deep within as a society, as a country, as a people. Where are we headed?” he wrote on Twitter.

The Film and Television Producers Guild of India Ltd and leading members of the film fraternity such as Salim Khan, Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta have urged the Indian government to take punitive action against the extremist group.

“The people those who attacked Sanjay Leela Bhansali called themselves Rajputs [an Indian clan]. The incident is a matter of shame to the noble community,” Khan tweeted.

“Film industry must stand as one and do whatever it takes to ensure that the reprehensible attack on [Bhansali] becomes a flashpoint for goondagiri [hooliganism] to stop,” Azmi tweeted.

Johar, who himself was at the receiving end of extremist elements during the release of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, said he was “appalled” at what happened.

“Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release, I understand Sanjay’s emotions at this point. I stand by him. Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Leela Bhansali today are just not leaving me. Feeling helpless and angry. This cannot be our future,” he wrote.

Kashyap said he was surprised that people seem to know the story of Padmavati even though the film is yet to be made.

“We [are] living in the times where everyone who does not read or research knows more truth than those who have spent a lifetime doing it,” Kashyap said.

“What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world?” actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted.

Mehta said, “The political environment in our country is encouraging for fringe elements and attack on cultural freedom.”

Director Ashutosh Gowariker tweeted: “Shocking! Appalling!! Despairing!!! And still, we shall not stop making what we want to!! Sanjay stay strong! I am with you! #Padmavati.”

Meanwhile, Hindu right-wing group Vishva Hindu Parishad criticised Bhansali.

“A filmmaker is free to depict a fiction but when it comes to historic facts, a huge responsibilities lies with him. Rani Padmavati created history and insult to her will not be tolerated,” Narpat Singh Shekhawat, a state leader, said.

