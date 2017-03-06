Onir documentary selected for Maryland film fest

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Onir documentary selected for Maryland film fest

‘Raising The Bar’ is about six young people with Down syndrome

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Filmmaker Onir’s documentary Raising The Bar has been selected by the annual Maryland International Film Festival.

The documentary is about six young individuals with Down syndrome and follows their stories at the World Down Syndrome Congress in Chennai, said a press release.

“Very heartening to see our film being selected for and winning awards worldwide. A film is about celebrating diversity,” Onir said in a statement.

The documentary has been produced by Onir and Sanjay Suri’s Anticlock Film, Mitu Bhowmick – Festival Director of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and Founder, Mind Blowing Films and Cate Sayers of Emotions 21.

The Maryland International Film Festival will be held in the US from March 31 to April 2.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Varun and Alia on reuniting for ‘Badrinath’

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayFashion icon Sonam Kapoor in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape