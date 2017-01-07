Om Puri’s ‘Ram Bhajan Zindabad’ film release delayed
Actor Om Puri’s upcoming film, Ram Bhajan Zindabad, will now release in February instead of January 13, says its producer Khalid Kidwai.
Puri died on Friday morning in Mumbai following a heart attack.
Remembering the Indian National Award-winning actor, he said: “It is shocking news for us. We have postponed the release of the film. Ram Bhajan Zindabad will be releasing in February. We will be officially announcing the final date within two to three days.”
Kidwai said Puri is a central character in the film.
“His demise is a big loss for the industry,” he added.
The film is a political satire and is directed by Ranjeet Gupta.
Featuring Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Seema Azmi, Ram Sethi and Shweta Bhardwaj among others, the story of the film revolves around Chiraunji village in Uttar Pradesh and shows how lower caste daily wager Ram Bhajan, who wants to earn more money, tries to misuse a government scheme and faces caste politics and corruption.