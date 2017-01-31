Om Puri’s film rejected by India’s censor board

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Om Puri’s film rejected by India’s censor board

The veteran actor’s last film before his death on January 6 was denied for its “abuses and absurd language”

Image Credit: IANS
Om Puri
Tabloid
 

The Central Board of Film Certification has denied a certificate to late actor Om Puri’s Rambhajjan Zindabad citing “abuses and absurd language” as the reason, says Khalid Kidwai, who co-produced the film along with Vinod Shah.

Rambhajjan Zindabad was the last film which was shot by Om Puri ji. The film was expected to release by February. Censor board has not approved it yet due to inclusion of abuses and absurd language,” Kidwai said in a statement.

“The language in the film is very similar to Paan Singh Tomar,” he added.

The veteran actor died on January 6.

Directed by Ranjeet Gupta, the film revolves around Chiraunji village in Uttar Pradesh and shows how lower caste daily wager Ram Bhajan, who wants to earn more money, tries to misuse a government scheme and faces caste politics and corruption.

“I applied for certificate of Rambhajjan Zindabad on December 10 and they gave me time on January 10 for the first screening. After watching the film for 20 minutes, they rejected it and called me on January 20. The film was again rejected on that date,” Kidwai said.

“I had given my film for censor to get it approved and they gave me dates three to four times. But finally they have rejected it with [suggestion of] 50 cuts,” he added.

Kidwai, who was Puri’s friend, was with the actor the night before hedied. The actor had finished shooting for the film before his death.

Kidwai says CBFC should release Rambhajjan Zindabad uncut.

“Otherwise there will be no gravity,” Kidwai added.

Apart from Puri, Rambhajjan Zindabad also features Zakir Hussain, Seema Azmi, Shweta Bhardwaj, Jaideep Jaffery and Abhay Joshi.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

‘Raees’ crosses Rs1 billion mark

Leisure Gallery

Fancy a unique underwater dinner in Brussels?

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis