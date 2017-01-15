Neil Nitin Mukesh’s fiance plans surprise for his birthday

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh’s fiance Rukmini Sahay planned a day full of surprises for the Wazir actor on his 35th birthday on Saturday.

Sahay planned a whole day off for Mukesh, who has been working round the clock for the wedding preparations and his film commitments since the past four months, read a statement.

Training to be a cook since Mukesh is a food lover himself, she lined up a five-course meal as part of the family get together over brunch. This was followed by a personalised couple de-stress spa session at their new house in Andheri.

Sahay also gifted him a PlayStation 4 Pro.

“Rukmini is quite reserved in her ways, but when it comes to Neil she goes out of her way to ensure he is well taken care of in every aspect. She has left no stone unturned to ensure he is not working on his birthday and makes for quite the perfectionist wife in that sense,” said a source.

The couple will tie the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with celebrations held between February 7-9.