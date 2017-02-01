Mobile
Neil Nitin Mukesh joins ‘Golmaal’ cast

The actor will play a “sophisticated corporate tycoon”

Image Credit: Supplied
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Tabloid
 

After Tabu, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty’s fourth instalment of hit comedy franchise Golmaal.

“I have been an ardent fan of Rohit’s depiction of comedy and this is a genre I was always keen to explore. ‘Golmaal Again’ will be my debut attempt at comedy meets intense as a genre which is extremely challenging to essay because you have to be comical and intense at the same time,” Mukesh said in a statement.

“My character in the film is very layered and it beautifully lends to the overall plot. It’s always very exhilarating to be a part of an ensemble cast of this stature. I play a sophisticated corporate tycoon. I will commence shooting for the film post my nuptials,” he added.

Mukesh is set to wed Rukmini Sahay in Udaipur with celebrations held between February 7-9.

Golmaal Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade.

Mukesh will also be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar and a multi-lingual film opposite Prabhas.

