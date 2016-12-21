Mobile
Neil Nitin Mukesh getting married in February

The actor will have a destination wedding in Udaipur with his fiancee Rukmini Sahay

Image Credit: IANS
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Tabloid
 

Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to get married in February next year, and the actor says he is not at all nervous.

The actor will have a destination wedding in Udaipur with his fiancee Rukmini Sahay. The marriage ceremonies will begin from February 7 with the engagement function, and will last until February 9.

When asked if he is nervous, Mukesh said he is instead excited about the wedding.

“I am extremely happy. This is something I left for my parents to decide many years back. I am really happy that they found Rukmini. I am looking forward to it. It’s something very exciting. I wasn’t prepared for it, but it’s happening,” said Mukesh.

The 34-year-old New York actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, will host a reception at hotel JW Marriott in Mumbai for his friends in the film industry, on February 17.

“Neil is getting married in February sometime. I am extremely proud, feeling very blessed and thrilled. We welcome Rukmini to our family very lovingly,” said Nitin Mukesh.

The actor will be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s next, Indu Sarkar.

