Neha Bhasin wants to reinvent herself with every song

Mumbai: Singer Neha Bhasin during Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2016 in Mumbai on Dec 19, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

Singer Neha Bhasin says she believes in reinventing herself with every track.

“I am one of the few singers who has reinvented oneself with every song. I still take classes and want to do different kind of songs,” said Bhasin.

The 34-year-old singer recently won the Stardust Award For Best Playback Singer (Female) for her song Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan’s Sultan.

“For me, awards are a validation of my work. I have been focusing on giving the best. I take my job seriously. It’s a very special process, you have to be connected with what you are singing,” she said.

Bhasin said she was surprised to win the award.

“I did not expect it as the competition was tough. I liked all the singers. I don’t think winning an award changes things. It makes you feel happy,” she added.

The Dhunki hit-maker also said that she doesn’t know what Khan thinks of ag Ghoomeya, which has also been sung by singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Khan himself in the film.

“I haven’t met [Khan] personally. I don’t know what he thinks about my song. Anushka Sharma liked it as she had messaged me,” she said.

Bhasin said she wasn’t expecting her version of the song to be that popular.

“I have sung a song in Mere Brother Ki Dhulan and I know [director] Ali Abbas Zafar. I knew he was making Sultan, but I am not someone who will walk up to a friend and say give me work. He asked me to sing Jag Ghoomeya and I did,” she added.