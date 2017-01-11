Mobile
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Haraamkhor’ praised by Bollywood

Kalki Koechlin and Vicky Kaushal are happy that the movie is finally getting a release

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

After a special screening of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi film Haraamkhor in Mumbai, celebrities such as Kalki Koechlin and Vicky Kaushal were appreciative of how the “powerful story” has been told.

The Jio Mami Film Club with Star premiered the movie on Tuesday night.

“I’ve seen an early cut of the film two [or] three years ago. I loved the film. I am excited to see the final product. I am very proud of [director] Shlok Sharma that, finally, he got the film out. He is a good friend of many years, so I am very happy for him,” Koechlin said.

“It is a very powerful story and both Shweta and Nawazuddin have done an outstanding job.”

Kaushal, who acted with Tripathi in Masaan, said: “To some extent, I am also part of the journey of this film. Shlok, Nawaz bhai, Shweta are all my close friends. I am aware of all the hardships the film had to face. Ultimately, the film is going to release. I feel very happy for the entire team.”

The crowd-funded film about the relationship between a student and teacher faced hurdles with the censor board. It is releasing in India on January 13 after getting a green signal from the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal.

The movie won the Silver Gateway of India trophy at the 17th Edition of the Mami film festival.

