Nandita Das splits from husband Subodh Maskara after 7 years
Bollywood actress Nandita Das and her entrepreneur-turned-actor husband Subodh Maskara announced their divorce after seven years of marriage.
Together they have six-year-old son Vihaan.
“After seven years of marriage Subodh and I have decided to separate amicably. Our son is our foremost priority. It is true that separation is never easy, more so if you have a child. But I am glad that ours is very amicable,” Das said.
“For us, our son is our main concern and we are committed to ensuring his well-being, and I hope that our privacy will be respected at this time,” she added.
Das was married once before to Saumya Sen in 2002. They divorced in 2007. The actress married Maskara in 2010.