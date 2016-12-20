Mobile
Mohammad Rafi documentary to release on 92nd birthday

The film chronicles the life of the legendary singer with Bollywood icons sharing their experiences of working with him

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Daastan-E-Rafi, a documentary based on the life of Mohammad Rafi, will have its television premiere on the occasion of late legendary composers 92nd birth anniversary.

Set to be aired in India on Zee Classic on December 24, the documentary chronicles the journey of Rafi’s life with some of Bollywood’s known faces sharing their experiences of working with him.

Co-directed by self-titled Rafi fans, Rajani Acharya and Vinay Patel, the documentary also shows late actor Shammi Kapoor talking about Rafi’s quirky and naughty side.

“An incident I remember is when I heard the song Aasman Se Aaya Farishta. I was stunned to hear the styles and techniques he incorporated into that track,” says Kapoor in the documentary.

“Flabbergasted, I asked how could he exactly capture the emotions and nuances, I would exhibit in this song on screen? Rafi told me, that the moment I knew the song was picturised on you, all I had to do was to bring out the same enthusiasm.”

Rafi took the Indian music industry by storm with his entry as a playback singer in 1941 and never looked back until his sudden death in 1980 at the age of 55.

According to the documentary, in the early years of his career, Rafi used to go to Marine Drive in Mumbai every morning to practice music. He lived in Bandra and every day around 4.30am, he used to drive up to Marine Drive and practice music there.

Some of Rafi’s hit songs include Kya Hua Tera Wada, Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe and Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko.

According to his fans, Rafi left behind a treasure trove of immortal songs — solos as well as duets with all the top singers of his era. He sang qawwalis, ghazals, disco and pop in Hindi and various other Indian languages.

