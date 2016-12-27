Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha
Bollywood actor and Trinamool Congress leader Mithun Chakraborty on Monday resigned from the Rajya Sabha on health grounds.
Trinamool sources said Chakraborty handed over his resignation to the Rajya Sabha chairman.
Confirming the development, Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien wished Chakraborty a speedy recovery.
Chakraborty was among several Trinamool MPs who have been questioned in connection with the multi-billion rupee Saradha financial scam.
Last year, Chakraborty had returned the money he had received from the Saradha Group for hosting a TV programme.
Chakraborty became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2014, and his term was slated to end in April 2020.