Mika Singh praises Modi’s demonetisation move

Bollywood singer Mika Singh on Monday said that people in India have misused Narendra Modi-led central government’s demonetisation move.

“The decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was very good. Somehow, I feel that we the common audience were not able to follow it properly. People have misused it very much,” Singh said at the music launch of his film, Sardar Saab.

“I think the decision made by the prime minister was very bright but we should have followed that rule. We are not following that,” the singer said.

Singh had to push the release Sardar Saab from December 16 to January 6 due to the demonetisation move.

“A lot of people in Punjab prefer buying movie tickets in cash. That’s why we thought of pushing the release date,” he added.

Directed by Amit Prasher, the Punjabi film stars Jackie Shroff, Guggu Gill, Daljeet Kalsi, Neetu Singh and Sudesh Berry.

“It’s a Delhi-based film. Most of the film’s shooting has been done here. Jackie is playing the title role who helps the poor and needy people. Also, we have shot some sequences and songs in New Zealand and in Chandigarh,” Kalsi said.

Talking about his role as a producer, Singh said: “The story of Sardar Saab was really good. When I heard the concept, I felt that it’s something new that they are coming up with. In Punjabi cinema more focus is currently on comedy or romance.”

Why he didn’t act in Sardar Saab?

“Currently there is no time and need to do acting again. This year I was mainly concerned about releasing my own music company,” Singh said. He previously starred in films such as Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya.