Manveer Gurjar wins ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 10

Manveer Gurjar was on Sunday announced the victor of reality show Bigg Boss Season 10.

“Being a commoner, I did not expect to win the show as the house was full of celebs and influential people. However, my strategy was not to get afraid or influenced by them but to build up my image. So today if the audience voted [for] me and made me a winner, it is because of my honesty and the real face that I projected in the show,” Gurjar said just after winning the show.

The star-studded evening started on a high dose of entertainment with a performance by Salman Khan, who danced to two of his popular songs, Mera Hi Jalwa and Aaj Ki Party alongside evicted contestants Gaurav Chopraa, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, Nitibha Kaul, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash not only on stage, but also inside the Bigg Boss house.

This was followed by a performance by another star, Hrithik Roshan, who shared the stage with his Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam.

Apart from Bollywood stars, various faces from Colors TV such as Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan also joined the stage.

The show that started on October 16 last year with 18 participants from different walks of life is very popular in India.

This season was a mix of controversies and antics. One contestant, spiritual guru Swami Om, made a comment about the mother of another participant, Bani, and threw his urine on Mehra and Bani. Gurjar’s reunion with his father after eight years was one of the emotional moments of the show.

On the other hand, the love affair between Jaipur boy Manu Punjabi and actress Monalisa, and Priyanka Jagga peeing her pants also grabbed lots of eyeballs.

Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi were declared the first and second runners-up.

Asked about her experiences, Raut said: “Surviving 105 days in the house was not easy and I made it to the top three, I am already feeling like a winner. One of my reasons to take part in the show was to meet Salman Khan as I love and admire him to the fullest. I am very happy that every week he met all of us and he advised me to do the right things.”