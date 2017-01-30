Manveer Gurjar wins ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 10

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Manveer Gurjar wins ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 10

Star-studded evening started with a performance by the reality show’s host Salman Khan

  • Manveer Gujjar celebrating his victory with other contestants, host Salman Khan and his family.Image Credit: Supplied
  • Stills from Bigg Boss 10 grand finale.Image Credit: IANS
Tabloid
 

Manveer Gurjar was on Sunday announced the victor of reality show Bigg Boss Season 10.

“Being a commoner, I did not expect to win the show as the house was full of celebs and influential people. However, my strategy was not to get afraid or influenced by them but to build up my image. So today if the audience voted [for] me and made me a winner, it is because of my honesty and the real face that I projected in the show,” Gurjar said just after winning the show.

The star-studded evening started on a high dose of entertainment with a performance by Salman Khan, who danced to two of his popular songs, Mera Hi Jalwa and Aaj Ki Party alongside evicted contestants Gaurav Chopraa, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, Nitibha Kaul, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash not only on stage, but also inside the Bigg Boss house.

This was followed by a performance by another star, Hrithik Roshan, who shared the stage with his Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam.

Apart from Bollywood stars, various faces from Colors TV such as Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan also joined the stage.

The show that started on October 16 last year with 18 participants from different walks of life is very popular in India.

This season was a mix of controversies and antics. One contestant, spiritual guru Swami Om, made a comment about the mother of another participant, Bani, and threw his urine on Mehra and Bani. Gurjar’s reunion with his father after eight years was one of the emotional moments of the show.

On the other hand, the love affair between Jaipur boy Manu Punjabi and actress Monalisa, and Priyanka Jagga peeing her pants also grabbed lots of eyeballs.

Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi were declared the first and second runners-up.

Asked about her experiences, Raut said: “Surviving 105 days in the house was not easy and I made it to the top three, I am already feeling like a winner. One of my reasons to take part in the show was to meet Salman Khan as I love and admire him to the fullest. I am very happy that every week he met all of us and he advised me to do the right things.”

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGNSalman Khan
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGNHrithik Roshan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

‘Raees’ crosses Rs1 billion mark

Leisure Gallery

Fancy a unique underwater dinner in Brussels?

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis