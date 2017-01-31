Mobile
Manveer Gurjar eyes a career in TV and Bollywood

‘Bigg Boss’ winner hopes to make his movie debut opposite actress Shraddha Kapoor

Image Credit: Supplied
Manveer Gurjar
Tabloid
 

Manveer Gurjar, winner of reality TV show Bigg Boss, says he is eyeing a career in TV and films, especially if that film features actress Shraddha Kapoor.

“I am overwhelmed with the love and support that I have got from the people of our country. Therefore, I am yet to make my plan. Having said that, I want to act in Hindi films and would like to act opposite Shraddha Kapoor for my debut film,” he said.

Bigg Boss 10 started as a competition between celebrity contestants and regular folk, the group that Gurjar was part of. After more than 100 days in the Bigg Boss house, the show came to an end on Sunday night, with VJ Bani Judge as the first runner-up and former beauty queen Lopamudra Raut securing the third spot.

“My journey inside the house was not at all easy and within three weeks I felt like giving up. But Manu [Punjabi] and I bonded over many things very well. We supported each other and that made the journey easy for both of us,” Gurjar said.

“I even told [host] Salman [Khan] sir that [Punjabi’s] support was a contribution to my survival,” Gurjar added.

Gurjar said that since his newfound celebrity status is a by-product of his stint on television, he wants to continue his association with the small screen.

He also said he has come out of the show as a more mature person after dealing with “difficult” people such as Swami Omji Maharaj, a spiritual leader who created a lot of trouble inside the Bigg Boss house.

“I think now I can handle any difficult situation and deal with anyone,” Gurjar said.

India
