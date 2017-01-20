Manoj Bajpayee: Nobody can play Om Puri better than me

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Manoj Bajpayee: Nobody can play Om Puri better than me

The ‘Aligarh’ actor said the late veteran actor was one of the reasons why he does the kind of acting he is known for

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra and actor Manoj Bajpayee during the Lohri festival celebration in Mumbai on Jan 12, 2017. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee believes that nobody can play Om Puri better than him if a biopic on the late actor is ever made, because he “knew him very closely”.

“I came for his prayer meet but still I am smiling because if you remember him, you can’t be upset. He was such a joyful character. I remember him with loads of happiness,” Bajpayee said during a tribute meet for the actor, who died on January 6, in Mumbai.

Bajpayee, who is regarded as a method actor and known for his unconventional roles in films, said: “Om Puri ji was one of the reasons for doing the kind of acting I am known for. He helped us to conceive the dream... Those who come from small towns. He showed us that path and achieved the top (success) which we dreamt of. After I watched his film Aakrosh, I decided if I have to do work, it has to be like this. The path I chose in films is because of Om Puri.

“People say if you have to be a good actor, you have to be a good human being first. Whenever I lost faith in this saying, I met Om Puri and my faith regained. His behaviour was same and even with everybody, whether the person was a spot boy or a millionaire,” Bajpayee recalled.

Asked if the late actor had seen Bajpayee’s last film Aligarh, he said: “No, he didn’t. But I have no regret about it because he always talked about Aligarh and Budhia Singh to everybody. He was so busy socially that [he] couldn’t make time.”

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor bought best actor award

Leisure Gallery

Bollywood aces dazzle at Umang show

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE