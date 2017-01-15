Mahira Khan credits Rahul Dholakia for help in ‘Raees’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mahira Khan credits Rahul Dholakia for help in ‘Raees’

The film, releasing in the UAE on January 25, also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazzudin Siddiqui

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan says working with National Award-winning director Rahul Dholakia for her Bollywood debut project Raees, was an amazing experience.

“Rahul Dholakia helped me every step of the way,” she said during a live Q&A session with fans on Twitter.

Set against the backdrop of the prohibition in Gujarat, Raees tells the story of a bootlegger (played by Shah Rukh Khan).

Also starring Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, the film releases in the UAE on January 25.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

‘Love in Tokyo’ to have Indian and Japanese cast

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon