Mahira Khan credits Rahul Dholakia for help in ‘Raees’
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan says working with National Award-winning director Rahul Dholakia for her Bollywood debut project Raees, was an amazing experience.
“Rahul Dholakia helped me every step of the way,” she said during a live Q&A session with fans on Twitter.
Set against the backdrop of the prohibition in Gujarat, Raees tells the story of a bootlegger (played by Shah Rukh Khan).
Also starring Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, the film releases in the UAE on January 25.