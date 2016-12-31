Mahi Raghav didn’t expect Taapsee to work with him

Director Mahi Raghav says he didn’t expect actress Taapsee Pannu to sign his upcoming Telugu film, especially after the success of her last film Pink.

However, she proved him wrong.

“I pitched the story to Taapsee last December, and it took one whole year for the project to materialise. Back then, Pink had not released and I was hopeful she would do my film. As I got busy finding a producer and locking the final draft of the script, Pink had released and she had won over everybody,” Raghav said.

He said he didn’t expected her to accept his offer.

“Post Pink, I never thought she would do my film. I assumed she would get busy in Bollywood and won’t have time for my project. But she showed a lot of faith in my film. Even as I waited to find a producer, she kept in touch and that really encouraged me,” Raghav added.

Slated to go in production early next year, the as yet-untitled film also stars Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Shakalaka Shankar and Jayaprakash Reddy.