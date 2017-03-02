Mobile
Mahesh Bhatt gets call saying your money or your family’s life

Callers demand Rs5 million, say if he doesn’t pay up they’ll kill his family

Image Credit: IANS
Mahesh Bhatt
Tabloid
 

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Thursday morning said he had received an extortion call from an unidentified caller, who threatened to harm his family. The matter was put an end to by the Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh police.

The filmmaker tweeted: “A bolt from the blue in the form of an extortion call and threat to my family was nipped in the bud by the Maharashtra and UP police in tandem. Gratitude.”

Bhatt, on Wednesday, reportedly received calls by an unidentified caller, who demanded a sum of Rs5 million (Dh275,211) and threatened to kill his daughter, actress Alia, and wife, Soni Razdan, if he didn’t pay up.

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

