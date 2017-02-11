Madhuri Dixit teaches Alia and Varun ‘Tamma Tamma’ moves

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Madhuri Dixit teaches Alia and Varun ‘Tamma Tamma’ moves

Bhatt uploads video of the dance lesson

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene taught actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan the choreographed steps to her popular number Tamma tamma.

The duo is are gearing up for the release of a recreated version of the song from the 1989 movie Thanedaar. It will feature in their forthcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

On Friday, Bhatt took to Twitter, where she shared a video of Dhawan and herself dancing to the song. In the clip, Dixit Nene joins them and teaches them the dance steps.

The duo have also acted in films Student Of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

“How to do this Tamma step? Thank you Madhuri Dixit Nene for saving the day...Varun Dhawan. Tamma tamma again,” Bhatt captioned the video.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and presented by Fox Star Studios, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is set to hit the screens on March 10.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Bappi Lahiri approves of new ‘Tamma Tamma’ song

Leisure Gallery

Beyonce performs at Grammys with baby bump

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year