Madhuri Dixit teaches Alia and Varun ‘Tamma Tamma’ moves
Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene taught actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan the choreographed steps to her popular number Tamma tamma.
The duo is are gearing up for the release of a recreated version of the song from the 1989 movie Thanedaar. It will feature in their forthcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
On Friday, Bhatt took to Twitter, where she shared a video of Dhawan and herself dancing to the song. In the clip, Dixit Nene joins them and teaches them the dance steps.
The duo have also acted in films Student Of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
“How to do this Tamma step? Thank you Madhuri Dixit Nene for saving the day...Varun Dhawan. Tamma tamma again,” Bhatt captioned the video.
Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and presented by Fox Star Studios, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is set to hit the screens on March 10.