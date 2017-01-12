Madame Tussauds to open in India in New Delhi

World famous wax museum Madame Tussauds is set to debut in India in June, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and American pop star Lady Gaga’s statues as some of the star attractions.

“Madame Tussauds will open doors in June this year,” Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director of Merlin Entertainment Pvt Ltd, said in the city on Wednesday at a press conference.

The first India branch of the museum will be in the capital, New Delhi.

The museum, renowned for the creation of detailed and life-like wax figures, will house statues of prominent figures from the world of sports, Bollywood, politics, etc.

Bachchan is likely to attend the launch of the museum, which will be spread across the first and second floors of the Regal Cinema complex in Connaught Place.

This is the 23rd branch of Madame Tussauds across the world, and Merlin Entertainment is looking forward to a red-carpet welcome.

“Many said that why Delhi when Mumbai is the Bollywood hub, but for us, Madame Tussauds is not just about entertainment, but representing wax statues or people from different walks of life,” Marcel Kloos, Director, New Openings — Europe and emerging markets, said.

Indian celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan are some of the names who already have statues in international branches of Madame Tussauds.