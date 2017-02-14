Mobile
‘Love in Tokyo’ not a remake, Arif Ali says

The cross-culture love story will have an Indian male lead and a Japanese actress

Image Credit: Supplied
Director Arif Ali
Tabloid
 

Director Arif Ali, who is currently working on the casting for his upcoming Indo-Japanese film Love in Tokyo, has clarified that his project is not a remake of the 1966 hit movie of the same name.

The cross-culture love story will have an Indian male lead and a Japanese actress.

“I am doing this film called Love in Tokyo. We are working on the casting. The film will have a popular Japanese actress and an established actor from Bollywood. We are looking at young actors who look 25-27 years old. Talks are on but we can’t share names at the moment,” Ali said.

Notably, the 1966 hit Bollywood film Love in Tokyo, starring noted actors Asha Parekh and Joy Mukherjee, is still fondly recalled by cine lovers, specially for its very popular song Sayonara.

However, the Lekar Hum Deewana Dil director has clarified that except the title, nothing has been borrowed from that film.

“It’s a fictitious story. It’s not a remake. Many years ago a movie with the same name was made but our film has nothing to do with the original film at all, except the title nothing is same,” he said.

The shooting for the film will begin in the middle of the year.

“It will be shot mostly in Japan, according to the season over there. We will shoot in India some basic stuff for few days, and most of the film will be shot in Japan as the story is based there,” Ali said.

The movie will be co-produced by Ali’s director brother Imtiaz Ali’s Window Seat Films and Japan’s entertainment conglomerate Shochiku.

The film will mostly be shot in Hindi as Ali said, “It’s a Hindi commercial film for the Hindi market.”

