‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ to open Los Angeles festival

Director Alankrita Shrivastavas’s Lipstick Under My Burkha, which was denied a release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India, will be the opening movie at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA).

The festival will be held from April 5-9 in Los Angeles.

Revolving around four women — a burqa-clad college girl, a young beautician, a mother of three and a 55-year-old widow who rediscovers her sexuality — Lipstick Under My Burkha features actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and Aahana Kumra.

“As India’s diverse array of talented filmmakers continues to be recognised around the world for their compelling and daring work, IFFLA is extremely proud to collect the best films from emerging voices and experienced masters and present them to Los Angeles,” said Mike Dougherty, Director of Programming, in a statement.

Lipstick Under My Burkha has been deemed too “lady oriented” in content and according to the censor board is laced with sexual scenes and abusive words. The film won a gender equality award at the Mumbai film festival last year, and recently won the Audience Award at the Glasgow Film Festival.

IIFLA, which will conclude with Shubhashish Bhutiani’s directorial Hotel Salvation, will also features documentaries such as The Cinema Travelers, Machines and An Insignificant Man. There will also be 10 short films in nine languages including Gurvinder Singh’s Infiltrator, Amar Kaushik’s Aaba and Sonejuhi Sinha’s Miles of Sand.

Films by debuting directors like Konkona Sen Sharma’s A Death in The Gunj, Ananya Kasaravalli’s The Chronicles Of Hari and Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy’s Billion Colour Story will also be showcased.

A host of filmmakers including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who will make US premiere of his film Once Again in Malayalam, will attend the festival. Suman Mukhopadhyay will be making a North American premiere of his Bengali film Incomplete.