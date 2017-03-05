Mobile
‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ shocks outdated mindsets: Praksah Jha

The film chronicles the secret lives of four women of different ages in a small town in India as they search for different kinds of freedom

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Filmmaker Prakash Jha says his new film production Lipstick Under My Burkha, which was denied a certificate by the censor board, shocks those with an outdated mindset.

The film chronicles the secret lives of four women of different ages in a small town in India as they search for different kinds of freedom.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on February 23 refused to give a certificate to the film for its sexual references and use of abusive words, among other reasons.

Lipstick Under My Burkha is a beautiful film. It brings down the shallow and oppressing rules of our society, which says women can’t speak about their fantasies. They are used to viewing life from a male point of view and CBFC’s letter shows only that,” said Jha.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film has won awards in film festivals and will be travelling to festivals in Miami, Amsterdam, Paris and London.

“While the other countries are accepting this liberty in a new way and reaching to a new level, this has brought a shock to their outdated thinking in our country. What they don’t understand is that by refusing certificate to a film they can’t oppress this thinking,” Jha said.

He is happy that the “certificate denial has raised the debate”.

“It is a good thing that people are questioning and a healthy debate is going on. The first purpose is fulfilled now the second objective will be accomplished after its release,” said Jha.

About the film’s impending release, he said: “We have already applied in the Tribunal [Film Certification Appellate Tribunal] and soon we will be getting a clear picture of the situation. We are eagerly waiting to release the film,” he added.

The film features Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles along with Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey, Shashank Arora, Vaibbhav Tatwawdi and Jagat Singh Solanki.

