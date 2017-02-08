Kushan Tandon saves Jennifer Winget on set

Actor Kushan Tandon saved his co-actor Jennifer Winget on the Beyhadh set which caught fire while they were shooting a scene.

Tandon and Winget were doing a wedding scene when a blaze at the mandap went out of control.

The actor, who plays the role of Arjun in the Sony channel show, uploaded a video of the incident.

“It’s actually so cliched... You save a girl from fire... Have always watched and imagined as a scene. But it actually happened... the way I ran both the times... I am laughing watching this while I am on my way back home. But was terrified that time,” said Tandon.

“Thank you god for giving me strength and the ability to think at that time to run and get her first because she just froze... And the day ends... much love to all,” he added.

Tandon also suffered burns on his neck and legs.

Winget, who plays Maya on the show, said she suffered a minor burn on her back.

“Last evening on Beyhadh was completely unforeseen; just a minor back burn, healing soon. Thank you for your best wishes,” she tweeted.