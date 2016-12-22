Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

‘Kathakaar’ has X factor — Piyush Mishra

The short film’s format held appeal for the actor

Image Credit: IANS
Actor-singer-lyricist Piyush Mishra
Tabloid
 

Actor Piyush Mishra, also a known scriptwriter, music director, lyricist and singer, says he has rejected a lot of scripts in the past but he agreed to do the short film Kathakaar as he felt it had “an X factor”.

The film, which is now available on the digital entertainment platform SonyLIV, has been conceptualised by film and television institute Whistling Woods International.

“With Kathakaar, I went purely with my gut feeling. I reject a lot of scripts, but there was an X factor about this one. I also had a question in mind as to how so much could be projected in such a short time span of 10 minutes,” Mishra said in a statement.

“As an actor, the character I play grabbed my interest. Having said that, I had no clue that the film would be so well made, and would go on to do so well,” he added.

Kathakaar is the story of Prakash, an old theatre projectionist who loses his job owing to changing technology and goes back to his native village.

Depressed with the sudden loss of his job, he struggles to figure out what to do with his life. After he succeeds in making a crying child laugh with his storytelling skills, he gathers up confidence and takes a chance to become a storyteller for the entire village, thereby rediscovering his passion.

Kathakaar has been screened at film festivals like the fifth Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival, fifth Washington D.C. South Asian Film Festival, Washington D.C., II International Motivational Film Festival, Russia and sixth edition of Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai.

Directed by Abhimanyu Kanodia, the short film has been produced by Shraddha Singh and Naveed M.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Court to Indian censors: Explain ‘Mohalla’ ban

Leisure Gallery

Italy shadow dance photo essay

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays