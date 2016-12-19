Mobile
Karisma Kapoor unsure about returning to movies

The 42-year-old made her acting debut at the age of 17 with ‘Prem Qaidi’ in 1991

Image Credit: IANS
Karishma Kapoor
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now, is not sure when she will return to the world of films.

“I never plan anything in my life. [Right now], the focus is my family and kids and I like supporting [social] initiatives and I will continue to do it. I do keep myself busy. I work, attend events, work for brand endorsements. But a movie, I’m not too sure right now,” said Kapoor.

The 42-year-old made her acting debut at the age of 17 with Prem Qaidi in 1991. She went on to feature in a slew of blockbusters and dominated Bollywood in the 1990s.

She acted in films such as Anari, Raja Babu, Suhaag, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Fiza and Zubeidaa, among others.

The National Film Award-winning actress was last seen in Dangerous Ishq (2013) which bombed at the box office.

Asked about returning to films and she said, “I’ve never planned anything in my life, so you never know.”

There have been reports that Kapoor will make a cameo appearance in Judwaa 2.

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

