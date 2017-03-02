Mobile
Kareena, Saif like adventure shows

Actress says nature shows help them unwind

Image Credit: IANS
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor
Tabloid
 

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday said that she and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, love watching television shows that based on adventure, history of nature and wildlife wherever they get a chance to watch TV together.

At the launch of Sony BBC Earth, which will go on live on March 6 and whose brand ambassador she is, Kareena, asked what kind of TV shows she likes, said: “I watch TV quite a lot whenever I get time, to unwind myself. I and Saif love watching adventurous shows together. Watching wildlife, the history and beauty of nature on screen make me feel alive.”

Shows on the Sony BBC Earth channel include How & What on Earth, Wild Wild Earth and The Hunt.

To a query on the trouble many celebrities face after expressing their opinion on social media, Kareena said: “ I would rather watch TV in home and relax than express my opinion on everything and get trolled by people on social media. I am one of the actress who is neither on Twitter, nor on Instagram.”

