Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome son Taimur

Bollywood star couple’s first child was born at the Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday

Image Credit: IANS
Actor Saif Ali Khan along with his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor
Tabloid
 

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her first child with actor Saif Ali Khan, a boy, on Tuesday.

Kapoor Khan delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

“We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last nine months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection,” the couple said in a statement.

“The entire family is overwhelmed and is welcoming the new member in our family. Both the mother and son are doing fine. Thanks for all the blessings,” veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, Kareena’s father, said.

Kareena married Saif in 2012. The actor was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and has two children with her — daughter Sara and son Ebrahim.

Kareena was given the Glamorous Diva of the Year award at the Lux Golden Rose awards show in Mumbai recently.

Asked by event host Arjun Kapoor when her fans will see her back in action, Kareena said, “I will be back on my toes within a month of my delivery.”

Kareena has already signed for Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding, which will also star Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

Saif earlier said he was thrilled by the upcoming birth.

“This age is great. You are relaxed and settled in your life, so you can share happily. I think it’s also a great expression of my relationship with Kareena. To have a child now completes us. There is something about a baby that is kind of half mine and half of hers. So it’s a nice feeling,” he was quoted by India’s NDTV as saying.

Actress Soha Ali Khan, Saif’s sister, joined in the celebration.

“Delighted to welcome Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi into the world. Both mother and son are healthy and doing well. Father is doing extremely well,” Soha tweeted.

The couple’s star friends sent in congratulatory messages on Twitter. Here’s what they have said:

Karan Johar: My Bebo had a baby boy! I am so so happy! Taimur Ali Khan.

Sonam Kapoor: Congratulations my darling Bebo and Saif! Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is going to be the apple of everyone’s eye... Mini nawab.

Tusshar Kapoor: Even more glorious life with God’s blessing in hand! Cheers to Saif and her both and peace and everlasting joy to the little prince.

Sophie Choudry: Congrats beautiful Bebo and Saif on the birth of your baby boy! Such amazing news! God bless! Taimur Ali Khan. Baby boy Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Monica Bedi: Congratulations to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for becoming super parents! Enjoy this new chapter!

