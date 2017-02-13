Kareena Kapoor Khan talks motherhood and career

Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor

Come April, just over four months after giving birth to her son Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan will face the cameras again for Veere Di Wedding.

Kapoor Khan gave birth to her first child with actor Saif Ali Khan in December.

“I have always balanced my work and my marriage. People thought that I wouldn’t, and I did. I am going to continue to do that. I think women know how to multi-task,” said Kapoor Khan about getting back to work.

“Today, you see working women out there. If you have a family, if you have a child, it doesn’t mean you are homebound. Of course, there is time for that and work,” she added.

Asked about motherhood, she said, “I am taking it each day as it comes. I think it’s the most beautiful phase of my life.”

Having said that, she agrees “parenthood comes with a lot of responsibility”.

“Both Saif and me are ready for this kind of responsibility,” she added.

Whether it was during her pregnancy or after delivering her baby, Kapoor Khan hasn’t keep away from the limelight.

She walked the ramp as a showstopper with her baby bump, and again, after Taimur was born, at the Lakme Fashion Week ramp.

“It’s not about proving a point,” she said. “It was just something I wanted to do. It was something I believed in that I have nothing to hide. When I got married, it was the most beautiful phase. Pregnancy was the most normal thing that was going to happen and giving birth to a child is as normal as ever.”

“I want life to go on,” added Kapoor Khan, who walked as the showstopper for designer Anita Dongre at the grand finale of LFW summer-resort 2017 earlier this month.

Kapoor Khan, daughter of veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and Babita, says she doesn’t want people to look at what she did as anything different.

“Because it isn’t. The only thing different is that we are just happy, we have an addition in our home,” she said.

On the work front, Kapoor Khan is prepping for the upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, which also stars actresses Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

“We are going to start the work in April,” she said, adding that she has begun her workout regime. And she is determined “to get into the best shape of my life and then start the film”.