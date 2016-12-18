Mobile
Karan Singh Grover writes love song for Bipasha Basu

Actor says ‘Right As Rain’ is about how his wife makes him feel

Image Credit: AFP
Karan Singh Grover (L) and Bipasha Basu
Tabloid
 

Actor Karan Singh Grover has written a romantic song titled Right As Rain for his wife, actress Bipasha Basu.

Grover and Basu got married in April this year.

“I wrote Right As Rain for Bipasha because of how she makes me feel,” Grover said in a statement.

Grover plays music every day and it was earlier reported that he will be collaborating with British band Dinosaur Pile-Up on a music project.

On the acting front, Grover will star in 3 Dev, which is about couple played by Tisca Chopra and Kay Kay, where the wife is extremely religious and the husband is not.

They rent out their house to three youngsters and certain situations lead to the trio being termed as God.

3 Dev also stars Kunal Roy Kapur and TV actor Ravi Dubey, who makes his big screen debut with the film.

