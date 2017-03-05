Karan Johar becomes father to twins via surrogacy

Karan Johar

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday announced that he has become a father of twins via surrogacy.

The girl has been named Roohi — a rearrangement of Johar’s mother’s name Hiroo — and the boy’s name is Yash, Johar’s late father’s name.

“I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines: Roohi and Yash,” he said in a statement

“I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.”

Best known for directing films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Johar said it “was an emotional yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent.”

“In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine,” he added.

“I have submitted to the fact that my children are my world and priority.”

In his book An Unsuitable Boy, Johar had expressed a desire to adopt a child or opt for surrogacy.

The 44-year-old filmmaker understands that having children would mean that “work, travels and social commitments would have to take a back seat.”

“I am prepared for that,” Johar said, adding: “By the grace of God, I have the most caring and supportive mother who will be an integral part in the upbringing of her grandchildren and of course, friends who are family.”

Johar also thanked the woman who “fulfilled my lifelong dream and provided a warm, loving and nurturing environment to my children before bringing them into this world.”

“She will always remain in my prayers”.

Johar also thanked IVF specialist Jatin Shah, who also helped actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have their son AbRam through surrogacy.