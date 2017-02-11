Mobile
Karan Johan regrets ‘Ae Dil’ apology video

Calls it one of the worst moments of his life

Image Credit: Supplied
Karan Johar
Tabloid
 

Filmmaker Karan Johar, whose 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was slammed by a Maharashtra-based party for featuring Pakistani star Fawad Khan, says that he feels “terrible” about putting out a video statement in which he said that he will not engage with talent from Pakistan.

The movie’s release dates were in jeopardy following an attack by the political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and the director issued a video statement seen as an apology to appease them.

During a recent interview, however, Johar said: “At the time of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, I was torn between ideology and circumstance. I have my own belief and thoughts on this, but there’s a studio and cast I’m accountable to, the team of the film I’m accountable to. So I had to put out a statement which I feel terrible about.”

The 44-year-old filmmaker says he felt terrible to be in a place in his life where he had to “sit in front of the camera” and speak about his “nationalism and patriotism”.

“I feel I’ve contributed to this country in my own tiny way over the last 20 years of my career...I’ve been working in this industry for two decades and the fact that I had to be there and was given the advice to do this,” added Johar, whose debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998.

Johar counts the apology as one of his top three worst moments in life.

“Everyone said it looked like you were going to cry. I wasn’t crying and pleading to profess my nationalism. I wanted to break into tears... the fact that I had to do this. It felt like there was an invisible gun [pointed at] my head,” he said.

The director also talked about filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was recently assaulted on the sets of his upcoming film Padmavati in Jaipur.

“I couldn’t stop myself when I saw what happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali because he’s a fellow filmmaker. He and I are not best friends but I have great regard for him as a filmmaker and he’s a very prominent filmmaker. How dare someone come on that set and assault that man? It’s ridiculous,” he said.

