Kangana Ranaut to play Jaanbaaz Miss Julia in ‘Rangoon’

The actress’ first look from the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed film is out

Image Credit: PTI
Kangana Ranaut
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is set to play Jaanbaaz Miss Julia, a 1940s action diva, in Rangoon and her first look from the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed film is out.

The poster of the film-within-the-film shows Ranaut in a black outfit, wielding a whip and wearing a Marilyn Monroe-like haircut.

The vintage movie poster is that of a Navroz Talkies production titled Toofan Ki Beti, which will remind many of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, a stunt queen of the 30s.

Set against the Second World War, the Casablanca-like love triangle also stars Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

“Julia is not Fearless Nadia but is a ’40s diva in her own right who came into films via theatre and as was the convention at the time, went to the front to entertain soldiers fighting the Second World War.

“That’s where Julia, who is in love with a producer, played by Saif, meets Shahid’s character and loses her heart again, bringing grit, glamour and romance into this intense war-drama,” a source close to the production unit said.

Described as Moulin Rouge meets Saving Private Ryan, Rangoon is Bhardwaj’s dream project which he has been working on since the last seven years.

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the film which is scheduled to release in February next year.

