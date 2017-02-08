Kangana Ranaut says Julia in ‘Rangoon’ is a strong woman

Jammu: Actress Kangana Ranaut with soldiers during promotions of her upcoming film 'Rangoon' in Jammu on Feb 7, 2017. (Photo: IANS)

Actress Kangana Ranaut will be playing ‘fearless Julia’, a travelling actress who entertains soldiers of the British Indian Army, in Vishal Bhardwaj’s period drama Rangoon, and says the film is a perfect Women’s Day watch.

“In Rangoon, Julia is a strong female character and the story revolves around her. Therefore, I believe that this film is quite important for Women’s Day and perfect to enjoy on that occasion,” Ranaut said on Monday at Mumbai airport before travelling to Delhi.

The movie is based in the 1940s when India was fighting for independence from the British.

The 29-year-old actress arrived at the airport in a vintage car, channelling her character Julia who is seen travelling in a vintage car in the film.

“I felt very nice riding the vintage car. It’s a new experience for me,” Ranaut said.

On Tuesday, the Indian National Award-winning actress interacted with soldier at an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir. She paid tribute at the martyrs’ memorial.

While shooting for Rangoon, Ranaut got some insight into the life of a soldier and hence decided to honour their courage, read a statement from the filmmakers.

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Rangoon is slated for release in the UAE on February 23.