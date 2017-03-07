Kangana Ranaut is unafraid of failure

Kangana Ranaut

Her latest release Rangoon may not have done as well as expected but actress Kangana Ranaut says she does not fear failure.

“I don’t fear losing out. I constantly try and move on. If you don’t move on, you lose out. One needs to know the trick to move on to see the constant growth. That is what my endeavour is. I know it is not possible that I will always succeed in whatever I do. But it is alright,” Ranaut said.

The Indian National Award-winning star says she does not rely on anyone to get over a low phase.

“I draw the strength from my inner voice. I do not rely on someone telling me all the time that ‘you can do it, you can make it’. People do rely on that outer entity, but fortunately I have a very strong inner voice and that actually gives me the blueprint. I let my inner voice take over my decisions,” she said.

Ranaut is an industry favourite, but the actress prefers not to mingle with the Bollywood crowd.

“People mistake my introvert nature or my genuine dislike of them as arrogance. It’s taken for granted that women should be receptive of whatever and whosoever comes to their way. But there is a possibility that she is genuinely disinterested and wants to be in her shell,” Ranaut added.

“It’s just that I don’t waste time on equations that are not going anywhere or don’t add to my life in any way. It will be a waste of time,” she said.

The star is now looking forward to the release of Simran, directed by Hansal Mehta. The comedy will see her in the role of a Gujarati who lives outside India.

Ranaut says she wants to maintain a balance between lighter roles and hard-hitting stories like the biopic about Lakshmibai, an Indian queen from the 1800s, by Ketan Mehta.

“It is a larger-than-life character. I have already started preparing for my role. It is going to be a tough film for me,” she said.