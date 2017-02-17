Kangana Ranaut: I identify with Fearless Nadi

Actress Kangana Ranaut. (File Photo: IANS)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says her Rangoon co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are incredible actors and she is fortunate to share screen space with them.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s love story set against the backdrop of World War II, brings the three actors together for the first time on screen.

“They are incredible actors. They are amazing with Vishal Bhardwaj sir and he has given them wonderful characters in the films that he did with them. They are both very special, very natural and spontaneous.

“I feel fortunate to be working with great actors like them. I liked Saif as Langda Tyagi in Omkara and Shahid was incredible in Haider. They have great tuning and they had same energy for this film,” said Ranaut.

Praising Bhardwaj the 29-year-old actress says that the filmmaker has the courage to deal with subjects which no thinks of bringing on-screen.

“He has courage to take on subjects which are different — like Rangoon... Not many filmmakers will present a love story in [a] rugged and rustic backdrop of war. He has that undying desire to push the envelope and go beyond what people expect from him.”

In the movie the Queen star portrays the life and times of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, Bollywood’s first original stunt woman who is still remembered for her role in the movie Hunterwali.

“[This character] is an amalgamation of many characters. I am known to speak my mind and to say things that I stand for is right. That sort of conviction and identity was important for the role. I feel this character has landed in my lap because I signify that part in today’s contemporary actresses.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures the film is scheduled for release in India on February 24.