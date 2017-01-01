Mobile
Kangana Ranaut almost made debut in ‘shady’ film

Actress talks about project that she thought didn’t seem right

Image Credit: PTI
Mumbai : Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut during the Times Litfest 2016 in Mumbai on Sunday. PTI Photo (PTI12_4_2016_000096B)
Tabloid
 

Indian National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut say she almost made her acting debut in a “very shady film”.

Ranaut starred in her first movie, crime drama Gangster, in 2006.

The star was talking about turning points in her career on TV show Vh1 Inside Access.

“I think the first ever would be the break that I got from my film Gangster... Because I remember getting a very shady offer [before that]. I think it was not a [good] movie. But I was like, ‘Okay, fine, I’ll do it’.”

“And then I did a photo shoot and then they gave me robe and there was nothing [to wear] inside the robe. And it looked like some [adult] film or something and I was like, ‘This doesn’t look right’.”

So did she walk out or do that film?

“No, but then I got Gangster and I’m like ‘I’ll do that film.’ And then my producer got furious and I was in trouble for some time because I abandoned that project. And I was very young, I was 17 or 18. And if I would have not gotten Gangster, I am sure I would have done that film. But I think the thing about me was that I always said yes to every offer.”

Ranaut has won National Awards for her roles in films Fashion, Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

