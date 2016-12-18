Kangana on Hrithik spat: ‘I felt naked in front of the world’

Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut has again spoken about her spat with Hrithik Roshan, saying she “felt naked” when her personal letters were made public.

Roshan, 42, and Ranaut filed legal notices against each other earlier this year. The actor claimed he never had an affair with 29-year-old Ranaut and she should apologise, while the actress maintained otherwise.

Speaking at Reebok’s FitToFight awards, Ranaut said: “I know the things I’m going to say will get me into trouble, but I wouldn’t be doing justice to the evening if I hold back.”

She added that, being a storyteller, she would like to talk in the third person.

“There was this young girl in the mountains. She had a lot of fire in her and was very unusual, extremely dreamy, impractical, naive and stubborn. She was 14 when she saw a picture of a man and she fell in love with him. That picture led her to cross oceans, deserts, mountains and landscapes.

“She is standing under stars with the man and this man kisses her and he says I love you. What happens is that this man says that she is not a normal girl, she has a lot of fire in her belly. And she isn’t even a human, she is a lion. So, the man gets scared of this woman and that’s when the whole love story becomes a tragedy,” she said.

“I am talking because people have seen how I have put up a strong front to fight but nobody has seen what I feel as a woman, when I am subjected to that kind of brutality. The letters that I might have written, which were brutally exposed to the world,” Ranaut added.

“Every letter that you’ve written to your lover holds a lot of vulnerability. You are exposing part of your soul or yourself, not to the world, to an individual. I felt extremely naked in front of the world. I cried for nights in my room,” she said.

The actress said she didn’t feel the need to apologise for the letters.

“I said I would not go and defend myself for that. What is wrong in that? This is the very mind set that I did not want to encourage. It was a very traumatic time for me.”

“You may become this successful woman but it does not change men and their expectations from you. They think you can’t have everything. I don’t want to be a little keep or mistress. Today it still hurts when they write it as the ugliest scandal and fight. For me, it is not,” she added.