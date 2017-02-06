Mobile
Kanan Gill to kick off Dubai Laugh-a-thon series

YouTube comic sensation will return to the city with a second stand-up tour on Friday, February 17, at Ductac, Mall of the Emirates

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

YouTube comic sensation Kanan Gill returns to Dubai with a second stand-up tour, All Correct Opinions, on February 17 at Ductac, Mall of the Emirates. It’s the first show in the Laugh-a-thon line-up of known Indian comedians, who will perform until May.

Gill shot to fame with the YouTube series Pretentious Movie Reviews with friend and fellow comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, racking up over 2 million views. Gill will appear in his first Bollywood feature, Noor, this April alongside Sonakshi Sinha.

“I am looking forward to performing in Dubai again. It has been a few years since my last visit, but I do remember the diversity and energy of the audience and feeling a strong connect. I am certain that this show, with all my personal experiences, will be amusing instances everyone can relate to,” Gill said in a statement.

The Laugh-a-thon series will continue with comic Kenny Sebastian on March 9; Rath on April 1; and Abish Mathew on May 13.

Tickets start from Dh150 on ductac.org and platinumlist.net. Discounted season passes (starting Dh400) for all four shows are on sale until February 17. Doors open at 7.30pm, show starts at 8pm.

